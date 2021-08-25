Show your love for instant ramen with these new Cup Noodle pouches

Cup Noodle is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style this year with fashion collaborations and even an entire instant noodle buffet at the Keio Plaza Hotel. Now Nissin’s beloved ramen brand is releasing a series of pouches that look just like a Cup Noodle pot.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

The inside of the pouch has illustrations of classic Cup Noodle ingredients, including noodles, shrimp, scallions and meat cubes.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

The lid is designed with the brand’s recent ‘double tab’ upgrade, with two pull tabs made to look like a cat’s ears when you open it up – there’s even the same cute drawing of a cat's face on the inside of the lid. Each pouch has a strap attached, so you can easily hook it to your belt or carry it around as a small bag.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

There are five pouches available: two large 14.5cm-tall ones – big enough to fit an actual Cup Noodle pot inside – and three mini-sized ones that come in at 11.5cm tall. The bigger pouches (¥2,178 each) come in classic and seafood flavours, and are only available in a bundle with the new Cup Noodle 50th Anniversary Book. You’ll find them at bookstores nationwide.

The smaller pouches (¥1,850 each) are available on their own, with the classic and seafood flavours exclusively sold at Lawson convenience stores. The chili tomato version, on the other hand, will only be available on the Takashima Channel online shop.

The pouches go on sale on September 18, and considering the fanbase in Japan for fashion items based on food, we recommend snapping one up as soon as you can.

More news

Check out these Tokyo Paralympic Games installations around Tokyo

5 meaningful highlights from the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony



Selected FamilyMart food including Famichiki is now 40 percent bigger for the same price



How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics online for free

These fancy overnight buses in Japan feature private sleeping pods

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.