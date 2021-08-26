Here are the Covid-19 mass vaccination centres in Tokyo

Where you can go to receive your free coronavirus inoculation, including walk-in centres

Over half of Japan’s population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while more than 40 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated. The government is aiming to expedite the vaccine rollout even further, now targeting younger people under the age of 60.

We’ve already published a guide on how to book your Covid-19 vaccination in Japan. However, if you want to know more about the venues where you can get vaccinated, refer to the list of large-scale inoculation facilities in Tokyo below. Each centre offers one of three vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca – for different target groups.

Vaccine: Pfizer

Eligibility: People aged 16 to 39 who live, work or attend school in Tokyo

Operation period: August 27 to October 8

Venue: Shibuya City Labour & Welfare Hall 2F, 1-19-8 Jinnan, Shibuya

Note: unlike most of the city’s Covid-19 vaccination centres, this Shibuya facility only accepts walk-in visits.

Vaccine: Moderna

Eligibility: Anyone aged 18 and above who lives or works in Tokyo, essential workers (other than medical practitioners or care providers) including waste collectors, hairdressers, cleaners, public transportation drivers and restaurant staff.

Operation period: On-going until further notice

Venues: WeWork Nogizaka 2F, 1-24-3 Minamiaoyama, Minato; Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (North and South Observatories), 2-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku

Vaccine: AstraZeneca

Eligibility: Tokyo residents aged 40 or over. It also accepts Tokyo residents 18 and over who are allergic to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

Operation period: On-going until further notice

Venue: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building North Observatory, 2-8-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku

Vaccine: Pfizer

Eligibility: Residents of Bunkyo, Shinjuku and Minato wards aged 12 and older

Operation period: Until November 18 2021

Venue: Tokyo Dome (2nd floor concourse), 1-3-61 Koraku, Bunkyo

Note: children aged 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a guardian in order to be vaccinated at the Tokyo Dome Vaccination Centre.

Some large-scale vaccination facilities may be fully booked when you first visit their designated websites. However, it’s worth checking back periodically in case spaces open up due to cancellation. This includes the Self-Defense Forces Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Otemachi, where appointments for the Moderna vaccine may suddenly become available before the centre’s August 28 deadline (for the first dose).

