Selected FamilyMart food including Famichiki is now 40 percent bigger for the same price

You can now get your favourite FamilyMart meals and snacks in larger portions without spending more

Japan’s convenience stores are known for their affordable and tasty ready-to-eat meals that are available round the clock. FamilyMart in particular is known for its seasonal frappe and of course, fried chicken – or as the locals call it, Famichiki.

Photo: FamilyMart Spicy chicken

As a part of its 40th anniversary in September, FamilyMart is increasing the size of selected products by 40 percent, including the famed Famichiki (¥180).

Photo: FamilyMart Yakitori chicken skewer

Nine other products will also receive the supersize treatment: spicy chicken (¥145) and chicken thigh yakitori (¥130) from the hot food section, house brand peanut chocolate (¥108), chocolate covered digestive biscuits (¥108), nagewa potato snack (¥108), seaweed and salt potato chips (¥108), cheese cod (¥306), salted mixed nuts (¥320), and unsalted mixed nuts (¥320).

Photo: FamilyMart

From now until August 30, ready-to-eat meals in the refrigerated section including the potato and sausage platter (¥480), char siu fried rice (¥398), ham cheese egg sandwich (¥248) and the standard salad (¥198) will also come in larger portions.

The best part is, the price will be exactly the same as before, so it’s a good time to stock up on your favourite items before the promotion ends on August 30.

More bang for your buck? Thanks FamilyMart.

