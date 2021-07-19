Pokémon postboxes featuring Pikachu are popping up in Yokohama

[title]
Japan Post launched its hotly anticipated Pokémon-themed stamps this month and is following that up with three new adorable Pokémon-themed postboxes installed around Yokohama.
Instead of their usual classic red colour, these postboxes are designed to look like Pokéballs – half red and half white, with a button in between the two colours. At Yokohama City Hall, you’ll find two postboxes featuring everyone’s favourite first-generation Pokémon, Pikachu and Eevee.
Or head to Yokohama Sakuragi Post Office to see a postbox with the blue penguin-like Pokémon Piplup sitting on top.
There is also a separate multi-coloured mailbox at Yokohama Port Post Office printed with a Pokéball, Eevee, Piplup and Pikachu all together. All mail sent via this postbox (except international mail and New Year cards) will receive an exclusive Pokémon stamp with the three characters.
The postboxes will only be here until June 30 2022, so start writing your letters now.
