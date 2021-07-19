Pokémon postboxes featuring Pikachu are popping up in Yokohama

Pikachu, Eevee and Piplup are ready to take your mail until June 30 2022

Japan Post launched its hotly anticipated Pokémon-themed stamps this month and is following that up with three new adorable Pokémon-themed postboxes installed around Yokohama.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Instead of their usual classic red colour, these postboxes are designed to look like Pokéballs – half red and half white, with a button in between the two colours. At Yokohama City Hall, you’ll find two postboxes featuring everyone’s favourite first-generation Pokémon, Pikachu and Eevee.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Or head to Yokohama Sakuragi Post Office to see a postbox with the blue penguin-like Pokémon Piplup sitting on top.

©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

There is also a separate multi-coloured mailbox at Yokohama Port Post Office printed with a Pokéball, Eevee, Piplup and Pikachu all together. All mail sent via this postbox (except international mail and New Year cards) will receive an exclusive Pokémon stamp with the three characters.

The postboxes will only be here until June 30 2022, so start writing your letters now.

More news

teamLab Borderless now features 25 new and updated artworks

The sky-high Fujimi Terrace in Shizuoka reopens with stunning views of Mt Fuji

These festivals and fireworks shows in Tokyo are cancelled this year

Hokkaido just got seven new Pokémon manhole covers featuring Vulpix and friends

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.