Popular Japanese 100-yen store Daiso now has an online shop

You can now shop for 30,000 products all day, every day – if you're in Japan

It’s so easy to overspend at Daiso. The premier chain of 100-yen stores in Japan carries everything and anything you could ever want and more, from essential kitchen items and daily necessities like food and skincare to toys, stationery, storage solutions, seasonal home decor and even camping equipment. With most of the items priced at a mere ¥100, you’ll find yourself grabbing what you want without much thought and before you know it, you’ve racked up a bill.

Well, things are about to get even more dangerous for your wallet – because Daiso has gone online. Known as the Daiso Net Store, the newly launched online store carries an overwhelming 30,000 products, neatly organised into categories including hair and makeup, gifts, tableware, gardening and pets, bags and fashion accessories, as well as shoes, travel and raingear.

The online store delivers across Japan, but you’ll have to make a minimum purchase of ¥1,650. Shipping costs ¥770 for most parts of Japan, ¥880 for Hokkaido and up to ¥3,300 for Okinawa. However, Daiso will deliver for free if you spend more than ¥11,000.

Daiso Net Store also offers a category of products known as Threeppy. These are the premium selection, where prices start from ¥300. Here you’ll find character items from Snoopy, Hello Kitty and Mickey Mouse, Bluetooth earphones, stainless steel water tumblers, lacquerware and more. However, Threeppy products can only be delivered to these areas for the time being: Akita, Aomori, Fukushima, Gunma, Ibaraki, Iwate, Miyagi, Saitama, Tochigi and Yamagata.

Promise you’ll practise some self-control before clicking through to the Daiso online store?

