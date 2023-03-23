Starbucks releases a Japan-only Snoopy drinkware collection

These cute limited-edition tumblers and mugs featuring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang are only available online in Japan

Fresh from going all out for the sakura season with cherry blossom merchandise and themed decor at its flagship roastery in Nakameguro, Starbucks Japan is turning its attention to the Peanuts gang. You can now pick up cute collaboration goods featuring Snoopy and friends that are ​​exclusively available on Starbucks Japan’s online store.

This is the second time the coffee chain has teamed up with the popular comic by American cartoonist Charles M Schulz. For this series, the Peanuts collection is being released in two drops, with the first range of drinkware already available. The second set will go on sale from Wednesday March 29.

Photo: Starbucks Japan, ©2023 Peanuts Worldwide LLC

The first collection includes an assortment of colourful tumblers as well as a mug and special gift card. Here’s the breakdown of the items from the first release:

Peanuts Lucy Stainless Petite Bottle Yellow (¥4,350)

Peanuts Franklin Stainless Petite Bottle Blue (¥4,350)

Peanuts Snoopy Brothers Stainless Steel Bottle Green (¥4,700)

Peanuts Sally Stainless Steel Bottle Pink (¥4,700)

Peanuts Charlie Brown Stainless Steel Bottle Orange (¥4,900)

Peanuts Beagle Scout Stainless Steel Bottle Red (¥4,900)

Peanuts Charlie Brown Glass Mug (¥3,300)

Peanuts Starbucks Card Gift (¥2,550, including ¥2,000 credit)

Starbucks has yet to release information about the second drop, but we’ll keep you posted once it’s available.

For more info on the Starbucks x Peanuts collection, visit the website.

