The Dutch-style theme park in Nagasaki will also be covered in 13 million lights for its winter illuminations

Huis Ten Bosch puts on spectacular illuminations every winter, beautifully lighting up the Netherlands-inspired theme park’s buildings, canals and gardens. This year will be no exception, with the Nagasaki prefecture attraction looking a lot like a magical Christmas wonderland with a three-storey merry-go-round and 12-metre-tall Christmas trees. Plus, a record illumination display of 13 million lights.

The Sky Carousel will be the first three-storey merry-go-round in Japan. Standing at 15 metres tall, it's designed as a classic European merry-go-round with wooden horses and gondolas. Expect it to look especially beautiful in the evening, when you’ll be able to enjoy the ride while looking out over the illuminated park. The illuminations will run from November 5 to December 25 this year.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

A Christmas village is also opening near the carousel and will be surrounded by 12-metre-tall Christmas trees. You’ll be able to immerse yourself fully in the Christmas spirit with live music from performers dressed in Santa and reindeer outfits. There’ll be projections on the buildings, too.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

Make sure to stroll around the Christmas market for seasonal meals and drinks. Here's your chance to do some Christmas shopping with stalls selling European souvenirs like festive wooden ornaments.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

Don’t forget to explore the rest of the park to see the other illuminations including the Art Garden, Umbrella Street and a 3D projection at Amsterdam City.

Photo: Huis Ten Bosch

If you visit on December 17, 23, 24 or 25, you’ll be treated to special fireworks featuring heart-shaped formations from 8.30pm to 8.45pm.

Visit the Huis Ten Bosch website for more information.

