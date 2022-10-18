This website lets you track Kyoto’s autumn leaves in real time

Souda Kyoto Ikou features the latest photos of autumn leaves at Kyoto's top temples – so you know the right time to visit

We’re all familiar with that twinge of disappointment you get when you travel the umpteen miles to visit a particular attraction only for it to look nothing like the photos. If you’re planning a trip to Kyoto this autumn, you can save yourself the heartache with this handy website that tracks the condition of the autumn leaves at various temples and shrines around the city.

Photo: Tawatchai Prakobkit/Dreamstime Daigoji Temple, Kyoto

The Souda Kyoto Ikou website – run by Central Japan Railway Company – is regularly updated with new photos of roughly 70 shrines and temples taken by staff on site, giving you an accurate visual of the colours and condition of the autumn leaves at each venue. Full of zen gardens, ancient trees and stunning tea rooms surrounded by lush greenery, these historical sites hinge on their natural surroundings. You can see the date that each photograph was taken and get a better idea of when the leaves at the shrines and temples might hit their peak autumn colours.

Photo: Luciano Mortula/Dreamstime Kyoto's Kiyomizudera temple in autumn

Venues are classified by location as the leaves change colour at different times depending on the area of Kyoto, and photos are updated every few days. Famous temples that you can track on the website include the iconic Kiyomizu-dera that overlooks Gion, as well as the Ruriko-in Temple in Aoba, which is favoured by photographers for its reflective tables.

Plan the right time to visit Kyoto for the autumn leaves by checking the Souda Kyoto Ikou website here.

