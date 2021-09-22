Robot baristas are coming to JR Tokyo and Yokohama stations

JR East is installing Ella, a robotic arm that can make 200 cups of coffee per hour, at both stations this December

Japan just keeps finding new ways to help you grab a cup of joe when you’re on the go. Shinbashi Station recently got a fully automated AI coffee stand where you can preorder coffee on your phone any time of the day. And now JR East is also adding its own contactless coffee stands at two major stations this year.

Photo: East Japan Railway Company

JR East will be installing Ella, a barista robot developed by Singaporean tech startup Crown Technologies Holding, in Tokyo Station and Yokohama Station this December. The coffee stands are entirely automatic, and they’re staffed only by a robotic arm that’s equipped to make up to 200 cups of coffee per hour. More than a fancy coffee machine, the company says Ella knows how to make over 200 different types of drinks, including americanos, lattes and even non-coffee options, too.

You’ll be able to order through the official app once it’s released and set up a pick up time, or order on the spot using the kiosk's touchscreen. You can pay with your IC travel card, or, if you’re using the app, your credit card. It’s worth placing an order in person, though, so you can watch the robotic arm craft your coffee – there’s even a colourful LED light show to go with it.

There’s no word yet on the exact date the coffee stands will be installed, so keep your eyes peeled come December.

