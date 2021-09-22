Tokyo
Timeout
USJ Horror Room
Photo: Hotel Universal Port Vita

Solve a mystery overnight at this horror hotel room at Universal Studios Japan

Try not to freak out while you hunt for clues inside the room's disturbing paintings

https://media.timeout.com/images/105800156/image.jpg
Youka Nagase
Universal Studios Japan has had a busy 2021, with the park's hotly anticipated Super Nintendo World area opening earlier this year, and a series of new attractions based on the hit anime Demon Slayer.

Now, just in time for the spooky season, one of the theme park's official hotels has revamped a guest room into a creepy puzzle room filled with mysteries to solve, called The Blood Flood. 

USJ horror room
Photo: Hotel Universal Port Vita

Hotel Universal Port Vita, right beside Universal Studios Japan, will be offering the haunted room from October 15 2020 to February 27 2021. This year marks the seventh edition of the popular horror-themed puzzle room, and this time you’ll get to play the role of an art scholar as you hunt for clues to find the mysterious message left inside different paintings. 

USJ horror room
Photo: Hotel Universal Port Vita

At first glance, the room looks just like a haunted house, with bloodstains, cobwebs and a disturbing paintings hanging on the walls. You'll have to complete a series of tasks to piece together the clues to solve the central mystery, like shading with a pencil to reveal hidden messages and researching specific paintings using your phone.

Don't worry if you need a little more time to solve the puzzle – you've got the room for the whole night. The room is only available to one group of up to four people per day, and prices start at ¥8,000 per person, depending on the date. Make a reservation via the website

