teamLab is opening a vegan ramen restaurant in Tokyo

The Tokyo branch of Vegan Ramen Uzu will open on October 8 at teamLab Planets, along with a flower shop

The brains behind digital art collective teamLab wear many different hats. Aside from running two must-visit art museums in Tokyo, they’ve also got an interactive bathhouse, a restaurant, and various exhibitions around Japan including an installation setup inside an old soy sauce factory.

Last year, the art collective designed a vegan ramen restaurant in Kyoto, known as Vegan Ramen Uzu, where you can slurp up plant-based bowls of noodles surrounded by digital art. The noodle shop has become so popular that a new Tokyo location is opening at teamLab Planets on Friday October 8.

Photo: teamLab 'Reversible Rotation – Non-Objective Space'

You can enjoy the ramen at several indoor and outdoor installations around teamLab Planets including ‘Reversible Rotation – Non-Objective Space’, ‘Table of Sky and Fire’, and ‘One-piece Bench’. And if you’re more into the ramen than the art, you can also access these areas separately, without paying the teamLab Planets entry fee.

Photo: teamLab Vegan ramen tea

The ramen menu is completely plant-based and features two bowls exclusive to the Tokyo location: a cold vegan flower ramen (¥1,980) topped with beautiful edible flowers, and a vegan ramen tea (¥1,650) which uses tea, kelp and shiitake mushrooms for a rich and flavourful broth.

Photo: teamLab Spicy vegan miso ramen

Similar to the Kyoto menu, you’ll also be able to order the popular spicy vegan miso ramen (¥1,320) made with a combination of blended miso, doubanjiang and white sesame paste, and the vegan soy sauce ramen (¥1,320) concocted with soy sauce from established brewers Inoue Shoten.

Aside from noodle dishes, there will also be tea and vegan ice cream on the menu. The ice cream is sourced from Kyoto-based ice cream shop Picaro Eis and features unique flavours like white ginger lily, pink rhubarb and mint cucumber.

Photo: teamLab

Also opening on October 8 is teamLab Flower Shop & Art, a retail space where you can purchase original teamLab merchandise and even fresh orchids from the new garden installation at teamLab Planets.

To see the full menu for Vegan Ramen Uzu Tokyo, visit here.

