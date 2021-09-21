These new Calbee potato chips taste like FamilyMart fried chicken

The famously delicious, fried chicken from FamilyMart, also known as Famichiki, is one of Japan’s best cheap convenience store snacks. Famichiki is so popular, it’s inspired clothing designs and even its own dedicated pop-up shops. Now Famichiki has been turned into potato chips that you can find at FamilyMart stores nationwide.

Photo: FamilyMart

As part of the company’s year-long celebration of its 40th anniversary, FamilyMart has teamed up with crisp brand Calbee and launched Famichiki-flavoured atsugiri (thick cut, ridged) potato chips, designed to taste just like the real deal. The chips are seasoned with the same spices and even come in a very similar yellow-and-white striped bag.

The Famichiki crisps cost ¥159 per bag and will only be available until the end of October, so we recommend snagging a few bags before they sell out.

Photo: FamilyMart

And if you’d rather flip the script and try a piece of Famichiki that tastes like potato chips, keep an eye out for the new Famichiki Consomme W Punch flavour.

Photo: FamilyMart

The new Famichiki flavour is based on Calbee’s popular Consomme Punch crisps, seasoned with spices, beef and chicken stock. Famichiki Consomme W Punch is on sale at FamilyMart now for ¥220 a piece.

