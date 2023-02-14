In photos: Cirque du Soleil is now showing a new version of Alegría in Tokyo

The world-famous circus is back in Japan for the first time in five years with another jaw-dropping performance

It’s finally here: after a long pandemic-induced hiatus, Cirque du Soleil is back in Japan for the first time in five years, presenting Alegría: In a New Light. This production, which is the longest-running show in Cirque du Soleil history, is a version of a 1994 production that has been revamped to resonate with modern times.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The show is on now through June 25 at Odaiba Big Top, after which it will move to Osaka (but we’ll show you why you’ll want to book tickets sooner rather than later).

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Alegría, which can be translated as ‘joy’ in English, revolves around a kingdom in turmoil after the passing of its leader. The kingdom is divided, with one group being the ageing nobility who cling to traditional ways, and the other being the youthful ‘Bronx’ who strive for positive societal change.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The show tells the story of their conflicting perspectives and the search for a new path forward.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The show is roughly two hours long (including a 25-minute intermission), featuring an incredible ensemble of 52 performers, including clowns, acrobats, aerialists and fire dancers from 17 countries.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The breathtaking performances of the high-flying trapeze artists will leave you in awe, but the show is much more than just their daring stunts and exceptional talent.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

It's the result of countless hours of costume and make-up design, audio production and other behind-the-scenes work, embodying the creativity and commitment of the Cirque du Soleil brand. For instance, the music from the original Alegría show that was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1995 is performed live during each performance.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The combination of rigorous training, hard work and rare talents sourced from all around the world is truly stunning and will leave you speechless. So get ready to be inspired and rejuvenated by this unforgettable production.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Tickets are now available for booking online. Prices start from ¥6,800 for adults, ¥5,800 for students and ¥4,800 for children.

