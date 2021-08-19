The Covid-19 vaccination centre is expected to open near Shibuya Station at the end of the month

With a goal of fully vaccinating all willing adults by the end of November, the Japanese government is looking to further accelerate its vaccine rollout, particularly focusing on young people. Japan Times reports that to help expedite the process, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to open a new walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Shibuya where people can get inoculated without needing a reservation.

Up until now, anyone wanting to receive the vaccine had to make a reservation beforehand, but the new facility’s walk-in system will allow people to bypass the congested booking process.

The facility, which will use the Pfizer vaccine, will cater primarily to adults aged 39 and below who haven’t yet had the chance to receive their first dose. The government is considering opening the clinic to teenagers as well. According to Kyodo News, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said the centre will open by the end of this month.

As of August 19, just over 50 percent of the Japanese population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

More from Time Out

How to get your Covid-19 vaccine in Japan

State of emergency in Japan: extended to September 12 and includes 7 more prefectures

Watch: the drone formations that never made it into the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo’s biggest nightclub Ageha is closing in January 2022

A new luxury ryokan is opening in Naoshima next spring – you can pre-book now

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.