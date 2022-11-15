Michelin awards Tokyo restaurants a total of 263 stars for 2023

Tokyo still dominates as the city with the highest number of Michelin stars in the world

Tokyo has held its reputation as the city with the most Michelin stars in the world for a few years now, and 2023 will be no exception. As of November 15, Tokyo's restaurants now boast a whopping 263 Michelin stars. You’ll be able to see the full list in the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2023, which will be released on November 18. In the meantime, here’s a quick breakdown of the featured restaurants in the upcoming edition.

Photo: Four Seeds Joël Robuchon

The 2023 guide highlights 422 restaurants, 200 of which are Michelin-starred while the other 222 are listed under the Bib Gourmand category. The 12 three-star restaurants featured in last year’s list have each kept an iron grip on their three-star distinction this year. Most notably, Kanda, Quintessence and Joel Robuchon have held onto this status ever since the launch of the first Michelin Guide Tokyo in 2007.

Photo: Four Seasons Marunouchi Sézanne

Meanwhile, the group of two-star restaurants now includes chef Daniel Calvert's Sézanne, which was given one last year, as well as newcomer Myojaku – a Japanese restaurant headed by chef Hidetoshi Nakamura.

Photo: Hiroki Kobayashi, courtesy of Gucci Gucci Osteria

Finally, the extensive list of 149 one-star restaurants features 16 new additions this year. Among them are the fashionable Gucci Osteria in Ginza, the artful Udatsu Sushi in Nakameguro and French restaurant Prunier in Marunouchi.

The complete guide will be available in due time, but for now you can have a look at the 2023 Michelin Guide for Kyoto and Osaka, which was released in October.

