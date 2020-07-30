Live updates: the Covid-19 coronavirus situation in Tokyo and Japan right now
Keep calm and read this: the latest news and updates on the Covid-19 coronavirus situation in Tokyo and Japan
How has the Covid-19 coronavirus affected Tokyo and Japan? To be honest, it hasn’t been the happiest or most relaxing time. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 33,049 positive cases have been confirmed in Japan as of July 30.
Nevertheless, we’re doing our best to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the virus by spending time inside. Whether you’re just passing through Japan, or living here for the long haul, remember to wash your hands, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing if you must go outside.
If you’re not feeling well, or if there’s an emergency, the Japan National Tourism Organization has set up a 24-hour coronavirus hotline for tourists, available in English, Chinese and Korean. Call 050 3816 2787 within Japan, or +81 50 3816 2787 from overseas.
Also see: Attractions in Tokyo and Japan that are closed due to coronavirus
Live updates
[July 30] Japan will grant easier re-entry to some foreign residents from August 5
Some foreign residents will no longer need to show ‘exceptional circumstances’ to re-enter the country
[July 30] Tokyo will ask restaurants and bars to close early to contain coronavirus
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ask restaurants and nightlife venues to close at 10pm, starting from August 3
[July 28] Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward plans to provide a ¥120,000 cash handout to all its residents
The proposed amount even exceeds the Japanese government's coronavirus stimulus handout of ¥100,000
[July 27] Japan extends entry ban to 17 more countries and regions
Those who have visited Kenya, Paraguay and 15 other regions in the last 14 days will be denied entry into Japan
[July 22] Governor Koike urges Tokyoites to stay home this long holiday weekend
Everyone, especially the elderly and those at higher risk, are urged to stick to essential outings only this July 23-26 weekend
[July 17] Tokyo is excluded from the Go to Travel campaign due to the spike in coronavirus cases
Tokyo residents, as well as trips to and from Tokyo, are not eligible for the 50 percent discount on domestic travel
[July 15] Tokyo raises its coronavirus alert to the highest level due to a recent spike in cases
It's not a new state of emergency, but it's the first time Tokyo has reached level four on its new virus alert scale
[July 15] Airport coronavirus testing centres in Tokyo and Osaka could open in September
The possible loosening of international travel restrictions will call for more coronavirus testing
[July 14] Japan could relax its re-entry rules for foreign residents this week
There is a possibility foreign residents stuck abroad could have a chance to return to Japan soon
[July 13] Shinjuku ward will hand out ¥100,000 to residents infected with coronavirus
The subsidy will be distributed as early as August to aid people who cannot work while receiving treatment
[July 10] Japan plans to ease entry ban for 10 Asian countries and regions
Japan will start negotiations to lift travel restrictions for China, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and more
[July 9] Tokyo government will pay nightlife venues to close to control coronavirus
To limit cluster infections, nightlife venues in Shinjuku and Ikebukuro are being offered ¥500,000 to close temporarily
[July 7] Japan will continue to ease coronavirus restrictions on large events and gatherings
The government plans to proceed as scheduled, allowing a maximum of 5,000 guests for indoor events from July 10
[July 3] Japan has no plans to declare another state of emergency to deal with coronavirus
Coronavirus cases are rising in Tokyo, but the government is not planning to declare a second state of emergency
[July 3] Japan to set up coronavirus testing centres near major airports for overseas travellers
The centres at Narita, Haneda and Kansai airports, plus in central Tokyo and Osaka, plan to offer PCR tests for travellers
[June 30] Governor Koike reveals the new way Tokyo will monitor coronavirus
The new standards do not specify a threshold number of new cases that would trigger a possible return to restrictions
[June 30] Japan adds 18 more nations to its expanding no-entry list
From July 1, Cuba, Costa Rica, Iraq and more will be among the 129 nations and regions affected by Japan’s entry ban
[June 22] Japan releases Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Cocoa app notifies users if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus
[June 19] Tokyo now allows all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs and live music venues
Even venues in small, enclosed spaces can now reopen, but patrons should still practice safety precautions
[June 19] Japan eases domestic travel restrictions and gets ready to boost local tourism
People are no longer discouraged from travelling across prefectures for non-essential purposes
[June 19] Japan reveals more details of its planned travel bubble
Visitors from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam will have to submit negative PCR tests plus an itinerary
[June 15] Japan updates its re-entry rules for foreign residents
The government has added more 'exceptional circumstances', including medical emergencies and giving witness testimony
[June 11] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike releases weekly English video updates on coronavirus
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike knows our concerns and is releasing weekly updates in English at 7.15pm on Thursdays. Watch it on YouTube.
[June 11] Japan may allow 250 foreigners daily to enter from these countries
Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Vietnam may potentially be included in Japan’s first travel bubble come summer
[June 11] Tokyo is looking to lift its coronavirus alert this week
Reports say the government is considering canceling the alert and moving to stage three of reopening by the weekend
[June 5] Japan to allow re-entry for foreign residents in ‘exceptional circumstances’
The government confirms that foreign residents who left for funerals or medical care will be allowed re-entry into Japan
[June 2] Tokyo issues coronavirus alert after a sudden rise in new cases
Tokyoites are urged to be cautious after new coronavirus infections hit 34 on Tuesday June 2
[June 1] Japan is considering a travel bubble for overseas business people and tourists
Australia, China, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, the USA and Vietnam are rumoured to be on the shortlist
[May 29] Tokyo to commence stage two of reopening plan on Monday June 1
Gyms and movie theatres will be able to reopen with increased safety and social distancing measures
[May 27] Japan plans to fully reopen the economy as early as August
Japan will restart the economy with sports, concerts and eventually domestic and international travel
[May 26] Tokyo begins stage one of reopening following the state of emergency
Japan’s capital is reopening its museums and libraries, and restaurants can now serve until 10pm
[May 26] These are all the countries and regions affected by Japan’s entry ban
Border restrictions will likely be in place until the end of June to limit the spread of coronavirus
[May 26] Airlines in Japan are implementing new safety rules for coronavirus-era air travel
All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines are increasing safety measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus
[May 25] Japan lifts state of emergency in Greater Tokyo and the rest of the country
Declining number of coronavirus cases means Hokkaido and Greater Tokyo can reopen
[May 22] Tokyo government announces reopening plan post-state of emergency
When the state of emergency expires, Tokyo plans to allow 50-person events and restaurants to open till later
[May 21] Japan will lift the state of emergency in Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto
Kansai can reopen, but Hokkaido and the Greater Tokyo region are still on alert due to coronavirus
[May 18] Tokyo Government provides first look at its upcoming plan to reopen the city
If coronavirus cases keep decreasing, museums and libraries will be first to reopen, followed by restaurants
[May 14] Japan's state of emergency lifted in 39 prefectures – Tokyo not included
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of Japan is planning to reopen, except Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto
[May 8] The Japanese government wants people to adopt a 'new lifestyle' to fight coronavirus
To fight coronavirus, wear masks, keep social distancing, eat meals separately and don't talk on trains
[May 4] Japan extends state of emergency to May 31 – but plans to ease restrictions
The nationwide state of emergency over coronavirus has been extended to May 31, with plans for revised measures
[May 1] Japanese government to implement a Coronavirus tracing app
The contact-tracing app will alert a user if they have been in close proximity of someone diagnosed with Covid-19
[April 30] Japan considers extending state of emergency by a month
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still deciding if the state of emergency will be extended by another month, in the meantime, the government has released a general timeline for the critical next week.
[April 22] Japan will decide over Golden Week whether to extend the state of emergency
The spread of Covid-19 coronavirus has caused Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency for the whole country.
[April 21] Foreign residents can get the Japanese government's ¥100,000 coronavirus stimulus
Following Shinzo Abe’s declaration of a nationwide state of emergency on April 16, the government confirmed it will be handing out a coronavirus stimulus of ¥100,000 per individual.
[April 16] Japan declares nationwide state of emergency due to escalating coronavirus cases
The state of emergency has been expanded nationwide in a bid to limit travel across prefectures and curb the spread of the virus.
[April 14] Japanese government will send out two masks per household starting this week
Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe announced at the beginning of April that each household will receive two reusable face masks made from cloth, to help offset a serious shortage in disposable paper masks.
[April 10] Koike calls on bars, clubs and music venues to close, restaurants and izakaya exempted
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike held a press conference to clarify the types of businesses in the prefecture that are asked to close until the end of Golden Week.
[April 7] Five ways Tokyo will be affected while under a state of emergency
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures on April 7. The state of emergency will stay in place until the end of Golden Week on May 6, but it's yet to be seen exactly how the declaration will affect the daily lives of Tokyoites for the next month. Here is what will change and what will stay the same in the coming weeks in Tokyo.
[April 7] Abe declares state of emergency for seven prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka
After much deliberation, the Japanese government has finally declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures following a spike in new Covid-19 coronavirus cases.
[April 6] Five things to know if and when Japan declares a state of emergency due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced he is planning to declare a national state of emergency as early as April 7, but what would that mean for Japan?
[April 3] Japan Post suspends delivery of international mail to 153 countries
Japan Post will temporarily stop sending mail to 153 countries. However, Japan Post will still receive and deliver any mail sent from those countries to Japan.
[April 1] Japan to distribute two face masks per household to fight coronavirus
On April 1, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the government will be sending out two washable, reusable cloth face masks per household, in a bid to reduce demand for disposable paper masks.
[April 1] Tokyo extends venue closures and event cancellations until May 6
As the number of new Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Tokyo continues to climb, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on April 1 that it will be extending the closure of public buildings and the cancellation of city-run events until May 6.
[April 1] Japan extends entry ban to 73 nations
Japan will ban entry from 73 nations and regions starting Friday April 3.
[March 31] Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike calls on people to avoid all nightlife activities
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike held a press conference yesterday (March 30) urging Tokyo citizens to continue to stay home as much as possible. Koike advised people to abstain from all nightlife activities including going out to bars, clubs, karaoke joints and live music venues, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
[March 27] Major parks in Tokyo are temporarily closed due to Covid-19 coronavirus
The cherry blossoms may be in peak bloom, but officials have decided to close the following Tokyo parks from Saturday March 28 until Sunday April 12: Rikugien, Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden and Kinuta Park.
[March 27] These Tokyo department stores are closed this weekend – March 28-29
Shibuya 109, Magnet, and certain locations of Lumine, Takshimaya and Parco will be closed the weekend of March 28.
[March 25] Governor Yuriko Koike urges people to stay in as Tokyo registers a sharp rise in coronavirus cases
Governor Yuriko Koike held a press conference at 8pm on March 25 to formally ask Tokyo citizens to refrain from all non-urgent outings this Saturday and Sunday (March 28 and 29). The request is a preventative measure to fight the coronavirus outbreak which has put a number of cities around the globe on lockdown.
[March 24] Confirmed: Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are postponed over coronavirus
The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which are originally set to begin in July this year, will now be postponed due to the escalating Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
[March 23] Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warns of possible lockdown if Covid-19 cases increase
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike insists people practice self-restraint and cooperate to avoid spreading the virus. As The Japan Times reported: ‘“It is possible that depending on developments, we may need to take strong measures such as a so-called lockdown of the city,” Koike told a news conference. “We must, in any case, avoid that. Therefore, I want to ask all of the people of Tokyo for your further cooperation.”’
[March 23] Travellers from the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days
On Monday March 23, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced travellers arriving in Japan from the United States of America are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days in their home or hotel and avoid public transportation. This will be effective from Thursday March 26 to the end of April.
Japan urges travellers to avoid unnecessary travel to the United States. The United States now has a Global Level 4 Health Advisory - Do Not Travel warning. Americans currently travelling abroad should return to the United States or prepare to stay abroad indefinitely.
[March 19] Travellers from Europe, Iran and Egypt to self quarantine after arrival in Japan
Starting from this Saturday March 21 until the end of April 2020, all travellers coming from Egypt, Iran and all of Europe, including the United Kingdom, are asked to self quarantine for 14 days. They are also being asked to refrain from taking public transportation.
[March 24] More venues extend closure
Even though the original plan was to temporarily close popular venues until March 15 to avoid the spread of the virus, most have decided to extend the closure. Big name attractions including Tokyo Disney Resort (until beginning of April), teamLab Borderless (until further notice) and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka (until March 29) are all staying closed for now.
[March 10] Government bans reselling of face masks for profit
Starting on March 15, there will be a ¥1 million yen fine, one year imprisonment, or both for the reselling of face masks for profit. Reselling masks for the regular retail price is still allowed.
[March 9] Department stores change their opening days and hours
Major department stores have adjusted their opening days and hours to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the risk to their employees.
[March 3] Two major cherry blossom festivals are cancelled
Two cherry blossom festivals, one along the Nakameguro River and the other in Ueno Park, have been cancelled to lower the chance of the virus spreading. However, Covid-19 coronavirus can’t cancel the flowers altogether. Here are the best places to view sakura and have your own hanami picnic in Tokyo
[March 2] Toilet paper becomes a hot commodity
In early March, Tokyoites began panic-purchasing toilet paper. Shelves were cleared out in drugstores and supermarkets because of false rumours claiming that the rolls were made in China or that toilet paper was being diverted to make face masks. The rumours have been debunked, but people are still hoarding.
Read more
How to protect yourself from Covid-19 coronavirus while in Tokyo and Japan
Don't panic – here's what you need to know about the global outbreak if you're visiting Tokyo
Coronavirus updates: Attractions and venues in Tokyo that are still open
Some venues may be closed for now to curb the spread of Covid-19, but Tokyo's not on lockdown – there's still lots to do
Attractions in Tokyo and Japan that are closed due to coronavirus
Take note of these temporary closures: museums, art galleries, theme parks and tourist attractions