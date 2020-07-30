Keep calm and read this: the latest news and updates on the Covid-19 coronavirus situation in Tokyo and Japan

How has the Covid-19 coronavirus affected Tokyo and Japan? To be honest, it hasn’t been the happiest or most relaxing time. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, 33,049 positive cases have been confirmed in Japan as of July 30.

Nevertheless, we’re doing our best to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the virus by spending time inside. Whether you’re just passing through Japan, or living here for the long haul, remember to wash your hands, don’t touch your face and practice social distancing if you must go outside.

If you’re not feeling well, or if there’s an emergency, the Japan National Tourism Organization has set up a 24-hour coronavirus hotline for tourists, available in English, Chinese and Korean. Call 050 3816 2787 within Japan, or +81 50 3816 2787 from overseas.

