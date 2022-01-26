This Shizuoka glamping site has it all: gym, pool and a tea field with Mt Fuji view

This could just be one of the most complete glamping facilities in Japan

A new glamping site is opening in the heart of Shizuoka, a prefecture responsible for producing up to 40 percent of Japan’s tea. The facility, which was formerly an elementary school, is even a nine-minute stroll away from the nearest tea plantation, so it’s an ideal getaway for anyone in search of fresh air, great matcha and views of Mt Fuji.

Set to open in March this year, Glamping & Port Yui offers 21 tents for vacationers yearning for some outdoorsy rest and relaxation. The fact that the venue was once the Shimada City Yui Elementary School makes it quirkier than some other glamping sites around Japan. More importantly, it also means guests get to enjoy more facilities not commonly found at glamping destinations.

Here, tea lovers can take part in tea-brewing workshops, or rent an electric bicycle and whizz around the lush tea fields that cover the Makinohara Plateau. At sundown, you can return to your private deck for a barbecue dinner and roast marshmallows over a campfire.

As for the on-site facilities, former school buildings like the gymnasium were left untouched so you could enjoy a game of indoor basketball. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool that’s open from May through September – don’t worry, the bleachers have been replaced with lounge chairs. Other parts of the school have undergone more rigorous renovations, like the former principal’s office, which is now an onsen.

Glamping & Port Yui is roughly a two-hour car journey from Tokyo, or a 15-minute taxi ride from Shimada Station. To get there by train from Tokyo Station, take the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen Hikari to Shizuoka Station before transferring to the Tokaido Rapid-Liner bound for Shimada Station. Tents have a capacity of two to four people, with rates starting from ¥11,220 per person per night (excluding meals).

Book your trip now through the facility's website.

