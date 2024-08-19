6 unmissable Japanese festivals happening in Tokyo this August 23-25 weekend

After a relatively quiet week – due to Obon and typhoon Ampil – Tokyo is gearing up for a big celebration this coming August 23-25 weekend. This is easily the most jam-packed summer weekend in Tokyo, as the city is set to host multiple Bon Odori, Awa Odori and Yosakoi festivals in various districts and neighbourhoods.

While these festivals all revolve around street dancing, they each have a unique origin story. Bon Odori was traditionally held to honour ancestor spirits while Yosakoi was created in Kochi prefecture in 1954 to boost the postwar economy. Awa Odori’s origin, however, is less straightforward, but one legend linked the communal dance soiree to the completion of Tokushima Castle in 1587. Nevertheless, in modern times, these festivals have largely lost their religious or traditional significance and are now joyous events held annually to liven up summer evenings.

Photo: Koenji Awa Odori Koenji Awa Odori on the streets

August 24-25

One of the most popular street dance festivals in Tokyo, Koenji's Awa Odori will feature over 150 dance groups parading around Koenji Station’s North-South shotengai shopping arcade and Konan-dori street on Saturday and Sunday.

The tradition of Awa Odori can be traced back to Tokushima in Shikoku. Legend has it that the local daimyo plied his citizens with booze to celebrate the completion of the local castle, leading to a citywide outbreak of dancing in the streets. Whatever the accuracy of that tale, the enthusiasm was contagious, and Koenji has been holding a street dance fest of its own since 1957.

While the action starts at 5pm, you'll need to arrive much earlier if you want to snag one of the best viewing spots along the two streets mentioned above.

Photo: Supplied

August 23-25

This lively Roppongi Hills festival features traditional Bon Odori dance by yukata-clad performers in the shopping centre’s event arena. Traditional Japanese lanterns add to the festive atmosphere while the surrounding food stalls cater to hungry crowds. There will also be plenty of activities like yo-yo fishing and ring tossing plus a face mask stall for children and adults to enjoy.

While there's no Bon Odori dancing on Friday, you’ll get to watch a modern interpretation of Gigaku (masked drama performance) and Dengaku (traditional Japanese dance) instead. The show is put on by Roppongi Raku, the venue’s performing arts group that consists of about 150 people, starting at 7pm.

Harajuku-Omotesando Super Yosakoi

August 24-25

Tokyo's Super Yosakoi festival has been going on for over two decades now. This massive event sees about 106 teams of brightly attired dancers trying to outdo each other as they strut their stuff to the rhythm of the naruko – a type of clapper that the people of Kochi originally used to scare birds away from the fields.

The dance performances take place at various locations within the Harajuku-Shibuya area. But if you only see one thing, make sure it’s the massive parade along the tree-lined Omotesando avenue on Sunday from 11.10am to 4.15pm.

Stage performances will be held at Yoyogi Park from 10am to 7pm on Saturday and until 5pm on Sunday. There are also smaller parades along the road between NHK Hall and Yoyogi National Gymnasium around the same time.

At the Yoyogi no Mori Bon-Odori venue (5-68-1 Yoyogi, Shibuya), you can enjoy Yosakoi performances from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Photo: Shimokitazawa Bon Odori Shimokitazawa Bon Odori

August 24-25

At the Shimokitazawa Bon Odori festival, you can dance to the neighbourhood's original Bon Odori song 'Shimokita Ondo'. There's an official practice video up on YouTube, so make sure to learn the steps before heading over.

At around Shimokitazawa Station's east exit square, you’ll find over two dozen stalls offering crowd-pleasing street food like taco rice, karaage fried chicken, hamburgers, yakisoba noodles and crepes. The stalls open at 1pm, but the Bon Odori festivities run from 4pm to 8pm on both days.

Photo: Supplied

August 24-25

One of Tokyo's favourite traditional festivals, the annual Azabu-Juban Noryo Matsuri (‘noryo’ translates as 'cool of the evening') has been going on for over 50 years now. The festival is spread out across Patio Juban Square, the nearby Ichinohashi Park and the Azabu-Juban shopping district.

There will be plenty of dancing, performances and live music, along with food and game stalls, some of which are set up by local businesses. Additionally, the Tokyo Craft Beer Festival will be held concurrently over at Ichinohashi Park, perfect for cooling off with a refreshing pint on a hot summer evening.

Photo: Tokyo Otsuka Awa Odori

August 23-24

The annual Otsuka Awa Odori dance festival has been running since 1972, and it involves over 1,000 dancers every year. The pre-event festivities are held at the Otsuka Station plaza on Friday August 23 at 5.30pm. There will be a ceremony, followed by mini Awa Odori dance performances.

The main festival however, falls on Saturday August 24 from 3pm, with around a dozen groups of dancers parading along Minamiotsuka-dori street in front of JR Otsuka Station’s East exit. This year, the festival is celebrating its 50 anniversary with an eclectic line-up featuring Yosakoi, Hula and Eisa dancers.

For more things to do this weekend, see our curated list of events.

