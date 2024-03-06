‘Shogun’ is an epic series about samurai and warlords in 16th-century feudal Japan

If you only watch one show this month, let it be this mesmerising samurai series on Disney+

You can never have too many samurai movies or series. But it’s been a while since we saw a Japanese historical drama that made an impact – until the release of ‘Shogun’ on Disney+ last week. Based on James Clavell’s eponymous 1975 novel, the new FX series takes viewers into the complex web of alliances and rivalries that defined Japan’s Sengoku period (1467-1615) and shaped the country into what it is today.

While categorised as historical fiction, the story delves into the genuine – and gripping – political drama that followed the arrival of the Portuguese, the first European explorers to reach Japan, who introduced Catholicism and modern firearms to the nation. This further complicated Japan’s volatile political landscape as feudal lords from different provinces vied for supremacy. The series begins at the height of these tensions, with an English navigator named John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who is captured by a clan of samurai after his ship is marooned off the coast of a Japanese fishing village.

Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/FX Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Though the village’s Jesuit priest initially tries to have Blackthorne – a Protestant – executed for being a religious enemy of the Portuguese Catholics, he is spared when a powerful daimyo called Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) recognises the potential in using Blackthorne’s knowledge of Portuguese trade operations to overpower his rivals.

Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/FX Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Although just three episodes of this ten-part series have been released so far, 'Shogun' has already amassed a sizable fanbase, and rightfully so. With cleverly written dialogue that allows the multinational cast to shine in their native languages, 'Shogun' distinguishes itself as a thoughtfully developed drama that considers its international audience and avoids presenting as a crude, Eurocentric fantasy of katana-wielding samurai. It's particularly gratifying to see Sanada, an actor of immense calibre, take on a more central role rather than playing yet another memorable Hollywood villain or a supporting role in a Keanu Reeves film, fun as those may be.

Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/FX Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko. CR: Kurt Iswarienko/FX

And while 'Shogun' doesn’t shy away from sword-fighting (actually, there’s a stomach-churning amount of bloodshed here) it balances its brutality with tranquil countryside landscapes and opulent court scenes, featuring characters in ornately designed costumes – all captured by Christopher Ross's stunning cinematography.

Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/FX Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro

‘Shogun’ may be a limited series, but it showcases a remarkable return on investment. The meticulous attention to detail in set design, stellar casting and nuanced portrayal of 16th-century Japanese hierarchies and mannerisms is a triumph in modern storytelling. The series will continue to unfold with weekly episodes every Tuesday, but it’s already one of the standout shows of 2024 in our books.

Photo: Katie Yu/FX Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

‘Shogun’ is currently streaming on Disney+ or Hulu, depending on the region. A new episode is released every Tuesday through April 23.

