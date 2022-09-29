Sky Circus observation deck in Ikebukuro is closing for renovations

Sky Circus observation deck in Ikebukuro offers spectacular views of Tokyo’s skyline from 251 metres above ground. On clear days you can catch sight of Tokyo Skytree, Rikugien garden, and even Mt Fuji if you’re lucky.

But Sky Circus is more than just an observatory. The facility is divided into various zones with art installations, interactive activities and a VR room to keep you entertained. Unfortunately, Sky Circus is closing after October 2. Fret not, though, it’s just undergoing renovations for a few months and will reopen next year in spring.

Photo: Sunshine City

The Tokyo attraction is currently hosting its last hurrah until October 2, offering a romantic candlelit evening with a DJ on Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. There will also be a large panel for you to doodle and write goodbye messages on.

Photo: Sunshine City

Stunning images taken by photo contest winners and staff from the observation deck will be on display. If you’ve never seen the views at prime time, you can check out the sunrise and sunset scenery at this exhibition.

Photo: Sunshine City

Tickets are available at the door or online. They cost ¥1,200 for adults, ¥900 for high school and university students, ¥600 for middle school and primary school students, and ¥300 for children four years old and up. There’s only a few more days until Sky Circus closes temporarily, so you might want to make it this weekend.

