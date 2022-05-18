Calling all Snoopy fans: the brand new café is set to open on Friday May 20

Japan sure has a love for Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. While there are a number of Snoopy themed attractions around the country, there hasn’t been a Peanuts Cafe in Osaka until now. Set to open on Friday May 20, the new Peanuts Cafe will open at Lalaport Expocity in the Suita neighbourhood of Osaka.

The menu focuses on more health-conscious dishes filled with tons of fruits and vegetables plus a special takeout menu that you can enjoy at the nearby Expo ’70 Commemorative Park.

Inspired by Snoopy's favourite food, you'll be able to choose from a selection of delicious pizzas made with whole grain dough and carefully selected toppings.

Got a sweet tooth? Opt for the adorable Snoopy-themed pancakes made with rice flour and topped with a Snoopy-shaped meringue.

There’ll also be a big yellow bus parked outside the café – it’s made to look just like the school bus featured in many Peanuts comic strips.

Of course, no visit to the café would be complete without a little souvenir shopping. Browse the selection of limited-edition tableware, T-shirts, souvenirs and sweets in the store as well as through the online shop.

Planning a visit to the new café? Good news is that you can already make reservations online. For more details, visit the website.

