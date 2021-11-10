Bring Christmas to life at this new interactive exhibit in teamLab Borderless

You can also create exclusive merchandise with your drawings of Santa Claus and more from the Sketch Christmas exhibit

Although teamLab Borderless is set to close in August next year, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy the massive digital art museum. With the holiday season just around the corner, the digital art maestros have created a cheerful Sketch Christmas exhibit, allowing visitors to engage with their favourite holiday images.

A great activity to enjoy with kids in tow, the Sketch Christmas exhibit will temporarily replace Sketch Aquarium, which is of a similar concept. However, instead of bringing sea creatures to life, you can now see Santa Claus and his reindeer fly over a snowy town, dropping gifts just in time for Christmas.

Photo: teamLab

To bring the images to life, start by colouring in illustrations of Santa Claus, his sleigh and a reindeer. Once you’re done, scan your work and the images will be projected onto the walls of the exhibition room. You can even help populate the Christmas town by colouring in houses, cars and other items that make up the snowy setting.

Photo: teamLab

You can also commemorate your visit with a special souvenir by having your colouring work printed onto T-shirts, towels and badges. Just head to the Drawing Factory at the museum, select your photo, and specify the item you want. The printing is then done on the spot, so you’ll be able to take your souvenir home right away.

Photo: teamLab

Sketch Christmas runs from November 17 to December 31 at the teamLab Future Park area on the second floor of teamLab Borderless. You don’t need an extra ticket to enjoy this interactive exhibition aside from the museum’s regular entry fee. But of course, separate charges apply for the printed merchandise.

For more information on the Sketch Christmas exhibit, visit the teamLab Borderless website.

Want more from teamLab? Check out the Reconnect digital art sauna and bathhouse in Roppongi, or the spectacular vegan ramen restaurant at teamLab Planets.

