Some 7-Eleven stores in Tokyo now have floating hologram checkouts

Here’s how you can use the new contactless self-checkout system the next time you visit a konbini

Japan’s trusty konbini are getting a lot more convenient as 7-Eleven has recently introduced high-tech hologram registers for self-checkout. The groundbreaking technology is known as Digi POS, and the chain says it’s the world's first contactless aerial display for retail cash registers.

As you can see in the tutorial video above, the display is invisible from a distance, but if you’re standing in front of it, it’s straightforward and easy to use. After scanning your product, the holographic touch screen will pop-up at an angle visible only to you. From there, you can continue to scan your other items or choose from the selection of Seven Cafe beverages. After everything is scanned, press the OK button and proceed to payment. The futuristic registers don’t take cash, so make sure to bring your IC card, credit card, or another contactless payment option.

The holographic touch screens were created as a joint venture between six different companies: Toshiba Tec, 7-Eleven, Asukanet Development, Kanda Kogyo Development, Mitsui Chemicals Development, and Mitsui Bussan Plastic.

As of February this year, there were just six 7-Eleven outlets in Tokyo testing out the new self-checkout system, including a location at Akasaka Tokyu Plaza. A list of all the outlets has not been released, so you’ll need to check in at your local 7-Eleven to see if it’s got the new Digi POS. If the trial run goes well, we can expect to see these holographic screens at more convenience stores across the city.

