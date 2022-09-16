Starbucks is releasing a special Peanuts collection only in Japan

The new Snoopy merchandise collection includes mugs, tumblers, plushies, T-shirts, caps and more

If Japan’s many Snoopy attractions are anything to go by, it’s safe to say that the Peanuts gang is well-loved by Japan. If you can’t get enough of the beloved beagle, Woodstock and Charlie Brown, you’ll want to check out this new Peanuts collection soon to be available exclusively on Starbucks Japan’s online store.

The collection is the first time the coffee chain is collaborating with the iconic comics by American cartoonist Charles M Schulz. The series of Peanuts and Snoopy merchandise includes adorable mugs, tumblers, plushies, T-shirts, tote bags, baseball caps and more. Instead of being released all at once, the collection will drop over two dates: the first release on Wednesday September 28, followed by a second release on Wednesday October 5.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Here’s the breakdown of the items from the first release:

Stainless Logo Bottle in off white, blue and green (¥4,900 each)

Stainless Steel To Go Logo Peanuts Tumbler Pink (¥4,900)

Canvas Peanuts Tote Bag (¥4,400)

Starbucks online store gift card (¥2,550, includes ¥2,000 loaded on the card)

Oversized Peanuts T-shirt in grey and yellow (¥4,000 each)

Peanuts Baseball Cap in blue and grey (¥3,600 each)

Photo: Starbucks Japan

If you wait until the second release, you’ll be able to purchase the following items:

Stainless Steel Mini Peanuts Bottle in yellow and orange (¥4,700 each)

Stainless Steel To Go Logo Peanuts Tumbler in off white and grey (¥4,900 each)

Peanuts Glass Mug (¥3,300)

Starbucks Green Apron Snoopy (¥4,500, mini ¥3,300)

Peanuts Cafe Blanket (¥4,400)

Peanuts Stacking Mug in pin, green and grey (¥2,900 each)

More information on the Starbucks x Peanuts collection here. Or go straight to the Starbucks online store here.

