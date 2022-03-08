In photos: the stage adaption of Spirited Away looks incredible with its amazing puppets

John Caird’s take on Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning anime is now playing in Tokyo, with stunning puppets by Toby Olié

Putting together a theatre production of 40 cast members in the middle of a pandemic is no easy feat. Throw in the fact that said performance is the first-ever professional stage adaptation of Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic ‘Spirited Away’ and you’ve got one heck of a difficult task on your shoulders. But through the unparalleled determination of dozens of performers, creatives and crew members, the long-awaited stage adaptation of ‘Spirited Away’ finally made its theatrical debut at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre last week.

Here are even more images of #SpiritedAway at Tokyo’s Imperial Theatre.



Thank you for all of the kinds words, likes & shares of my previous tweet.



I’m so happy people are liking our interpretations of such well loved characters 😅https://t.co/rLGZRBzamN#千と千尋の神隠し pic.twitter.com/GjDdeSvCWL — Toby Olié (@TobyOlie) March 4, 2022

It’s hard to imagine an adaptation of any Studio Ghibli film that would live up to its source material. However, the set visuals released shortly after the play’s opening are better than anything we could have imagined.

First look: Spirited Away on stage



Adapting the limitless imagination of Hayao Miyazaki’s iconic animation for the stage was both a monumental joy & challenge.



More images in my online gallery: https://t.co/rLGZRBzamN#千と千尋の神隠し #SpiritedAway pic.twitter.com/05Dyf3H1Qc — Toby Olié (@TobyOlie) March 3, 2022

Starring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro, the play involves a great deal of puppets – designed by Toby Olié – to recreate the fantastical creatures and characters who live in the mystical world that Chihiro accidentally wanders into. Olié, who studied puppetry at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, is one of the most sought after puppetry directors in the industry. His credits include numerous major productions such as the 2007 premiere of ‘War Horse’ at London’s National Theatre as well as the current UK Tour of ‘Animal Farm’.

All our non-Japanese creative partners had to work from the UK and the US on zoom, getting up at all hours of the night and day to attend rehearsals and previews and still managing to make magic with their extraordinary talents. pic.twitter.com/jDhNR91pki — John Caird (@JohnCaird) March 5, 2022

In charge of spearheading the production is Les Misérables director and honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company John Caird, whose involvement was one of the main reasons Studio Ghibli agreed to give the adaptation the green light.

Our cast of 40 actors and dancers, led by Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi have been unbelievably supportive and positive throughout the most arduous rehearsal process I've ever had to endure.

But we're open! pic.twitter.com/KpW4htHz4L — John Caird (@JohnCaird) March 5, 2022

On Twitter, Caird described the intercontinental struggle of arranging rehearsal schedules across several different time zones and organising Zoom calls with overseas staff who worked all day and night to put the show together. The director also credited the unbelievable amount of support and positivity of his cast through the most difficult and arduous rehearsal process of his life.

‘Spirited Away’ is showing at the Imperial Theatre in Tokyo until March 29. After that, the play will go on tour around Japan through the summer. You can book your tickets here.

More from Time Out

North America is getting an 8-month Ghibli Fest from April 2022

What we know so far about the world's first Ghibli Park

This cute Tokyo Station kiosk sells Japan-exclusive Disney treats

You can now go direct from Shibuya to Gotemba Premium Outlets

Enjoy bottomless mimosas in Tokyo with this ¥1,650 all-you-can-drink deal

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.