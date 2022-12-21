Universal Studios Japan adds Mario and Pokémon to its No Limit Parade

The No Limit Parade at USJ in Osaka is returning in March 2023, with characters like Snoopy, Hello Kitty and Minions

There are many reasons to visit Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, from Super Nintendo World to the Guinness World Record Christmas tree. And now there’s another big reason to go with the return of the theme park’s famous No Limit Parade on March 1 2023. Making a grand comeback after a two-and-a-half year hiatus, the No Limit Parade is where you can catch all your favourite characters as they make their way through the park on large floats.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

For the first time in USJ history, the upcoming parade will include Mario as well as Pokémon characters. Additionally, you can look forward to seeing Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, Sesame Street friends, Hello Kitty, Minions and even the animal characters from the blockbuster movie ‘Sing’.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Unlike your average parade where you typically watch from the sidelines, the No Limit Parade makes stops along the way for guests to surround the floats and dance along with all their favourite characters.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

For even more fun, you can purchase a disco ball-shaped bubble wand for ¥3,000 that shoots out bubbles from the top. There's even a special viewing area for ¥1,300 that allows you to see all the parade floats up close without the crazy crowds.

The No Limit Parade will be held once a day (time varies depending on the day) starting on Wednesday March 1 2023. For more information, visit the website.

