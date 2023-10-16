Facility tours and on-site whisky tastings will reopen on November 1, just in time for the label’s 100th anniversary

After a period of renovations, the Suntory Yamazaki Distillery in Osaka prefecture is ready to welcome visitors again from November 1 – just in time to celebrate 100 years since Suntory's founder, Shinjiro Torii, began his whisky enterprise in Yamazaki. With the latest revamp, you can now delve into the unique allure of the Yamazaki Distillery through an enriched exhibition and tour experience.

The whisky museum and tasting lounge

At the historic Yamazaki Whisky Museum, which has stood since the inception of the distillery, you can find exhibits showcasing the meticulous process behind the creation of one of the world’s most coveted Japanese whiskies.

The reinvigorated tasting lounge, on the other hand, is encircled by a vast array of original bottles. This particular spot is a haven for whisky aficionados. Here, you can savour not only the iconic Suntory Single Malt Whisky Yamazaki but also other exclusive whiskies available solely at this location.

Distillery tours

There are two distillery tours to choose from. And since spaces are limited, tickets are available via a lottery system.

Yamazaki Distillery Craftsmanship Tour

Duration: 80 minutes

Fee: ¥3,000

Although this is the shorter of the two options, this tour offers whisky lovers a decent overview of the facility, where you can learn about the meticulous process behind whisky-making, view the casks used for ageing the spirit, and sample whiskies that aren't available on the commercial market. As a memento, you can take home an exclusive Yamazaki tasting glass.

Duration: 120 minutes

Fee: ¥10,000

Go a step further with exclusive access to areas reserved for the Prestige tour, where you’ll be able to view the whisky production area and see the artisans at work. Tastings include the luxurious Yamazaki 12 Years and other rare malt whiskies. Photo: Suntory Holdings

For international tourists, rest assured that both tours are available with English-speaking guides. For more details and to plan your visit, see the distillery’s website.

