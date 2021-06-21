The original instant ramen from Nissin is getting creative: think Cup Noodle burger, chocolate mousse and even cocktails

We’re all familiar with Nissin’s classic Cup Noodle brand for its plethora of affordable flavours that you can easily find at your local supermarket or convenience store. The original instant ramen is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with Keio Plaza Hotel. Coincidentally, the hotel is also celebrating 50 years of being in business, so the two have teamed up to offer an all-you-can-eat feast made with the world’s most famous instant noodles from July 1 to August 31.

Photo: Keio Plaza Hotel

Don’t worry – you’ll get much more than hot noodles in a styrofoam cup at this buffet. You’ll get gourmet meals made by the hotel’s chefs using Cup Noodle’s eight most popular flavours, including original, chili tomato, tonkotsu and more.

Photo: Keio plaza hotel

Head to the Super Buffet on the second floor for two hours of unlimited Cup Noodle cuisine. The restaurant will be stocked with around 70 dishes, all of which incorporate the instant noodles in one way or another, whether it’s using the flavour packets, freeze dried veggies or the noodles themselves.

You’ll find mini chili tomato noodle burgers, cold shabu-shabu pork drizzled with tonkotsu pork broth sauce, lemon-flavoured gratin made with seafood noodles, and even sweet treats like chocolate mousse made with miso cup noodles.

The buffet is ¥5,800 per person for lunch and ¥7,800 for dinner – that means the lunchtime buffet costs the equivalent of about 30 Cup Noodles. Reservations must be booked in advance on the official website.

Photo: Keio plaza hotel

To complete your gourmet Cup Noodle meal, pair it with one of Super Buffet’s two special cocktails – a tequila-based chili tomato cocktail (¥1,000) or the more unusual coconut liqueur-based curry cocktail (¥1,200).

Photo: Keio plaza hotel

If you can’t commit to an entire feast made with instant noodles, head to the hotel’s four other restaurants and bars for other inventive options. Nan-en offers single dishes such as curry cup noodle fried rice mixed with kobe beef and a worryingly named ‘mystery meat’ (¥2,800), or deep fried instant noodles topped with seafood and sauce made from the tonkotsu-flavoured broth (¥3,400). You can also enjoy a seafood vodka cocktail (¥1,650) and Cup-Noodle-flavoured bourbon whisky (¥1,750) at Brilliant.

You might need a lie down after all that food. Luckily, the Keio Hotel Plaza has you covered there. The hotel is offering an exclusive deal that includes a night in one of its standard rooms, access to the Super Buffet and a complementary Cup Noodle cocktail from ¥16,900. You can book the deal via the hotel’s website.

