Survey: Japan is one of the most expensive countries for Michelin-starred dining

A new ranking puts Japan in the top five most expensive countries to dine out at a two- or three-starred restaurant

The Michelin Guide has become a standard go-to for researching the best fine-dining restaurants in a city, especially when you’re travelling. However, more often than not, dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant not only requires a reservation weeks, if not months, in advance, it could also potentially create a big dent in your budget.

If you’re curious about how much you should expect to spend for an once-in-a-lifetime meal at a top Michelin-starred restaurant, Chef’s Pencil, a food platform reporting on industry news and trends, did an analysis recently to identify the most and least expensive countries for dining at a top Michelin-starred restaurant.

Chef’s Pencil analysed the menus of 450 restaurants around the world that have either two or three Michelin stars. The study looked at the top tasting menus during dinner, which usually consist of eight to 12 courses.

On average, a dinner tasting menu at a two- or three-starred restaurant will set you back USD$276 per person. To break that down further, expect to spend an average of USD$252 at a two-star restaurant and an eye-watering USD$357 at a three-star restaurant. Simply put, an extra star bumps the price by an additional USD$100.

Now, for the rankings. In the most expensive countries list, Japan came in at number four. In first place is Denmark, where a top Michelin-starred meal will cost you a whopping USD$404. This is followed by Singapore in second place (USD$364), Sweden third (USD$327) and Japan fourth (USD$322).

Here’s the top ten rundown of the most expensive countries for dining at a top-tier Michelin-starred restaurant:

Denmark, USD$404 Singapore, USD$364 Sweden, USD$327 Japan, USD$322 USA, USD$313 China (including Hong Kong and Macao), USD$310 UK, USD$301 France, USD$300 Switzerland, USD$292 Italy, USD$255

On the flipside, in the most affordable category, Thailand led the charge with an average price of USD$173. Here are the top ten most affordable countries/regions to dine out at a top Michelin-starred restaurant.

Thailand, USD$173 Ireland, USD$212 South Korea, USD$213 Taiwan, USD$213 Portugal, USD$217 Spain, USD$218 Belgium, USD$224 Austria, USD$230 Netherlands, USD$236 Germany, USD$247

Photo: Sushi M Sushi M offers an affordable lunch menu on weekends

Fret not, this doesn’t mean you can kiss your dream of dining at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Japan goodbye. The affordable hack is to go during lunch instead. Many of the top-rated restaurants in Japan, especially in Tokyo and Kyoto, offer a scaled down version of their dinner courses at a substantially lower price.

In Tokyo, these Michelin-rated restaurants, from Bib Gourmand to one-star, offer meals at less than ¥1,500 (about USD$14). And if you’re not picky about the star ratings, these well-reviewed restaurants (including Sushi M; pictured above) serve up impressive omakase and tasting menus for less than ¥10,000 (about USD$90).

Tokyo, or Japan for that matter, can be affordable, too – you just need to know where to look. And that’s what we, Time Out Tokyo, are here to help you with.

