Survey: Japan is one of the top 10 safest countries in the world in 2022

Japan makes the top ten list in the annual Global Peace Index by the Institute for Economics and Peace

It comes as no surprise that Japan is ranked as one of the safest and most peaceful countries in the world. The nation’s love for peace, safety and security is one of the main reasons why it’s named the world’s top tourist destination. And we know, we hear you: you are all eager to come back and explore Japan as independent travellers. We can’t wait to welcome you back.

This year’s Global Peace Index by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has ranked Japan as the tenth most peaceful country in the world.

The 16th edition of the study, which covers 163 countries and regions around the world, examines three main pillars: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation. Other factors under consideration include political instability, relations with neighbouring countries, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, ongoing internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, and incarceration rates.

If you’re curious which other countries made the list, here’s the top ten most peaceful countries in the world:

Iceland New Zealand Ireland Denmark Austria Portugal Slovenia Czech Republic Singapore Japan

Based on this year’s report, Japan has become more peaceful since last year, as it has jumped up two spots from its 12th place ranking in 2021. Out of the three main pillars mentioned above, Japan ranked highly in safety and security, coming in third behind Iceland (first) and Norway (second). Japan was also ranked third most peaceful country in the Asia Pacific region, falling behind New Zealand and Singapore.

For more on the Global Peace Index, visit here.

