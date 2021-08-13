Survey: tell us what you think of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

What are your thoughts on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? Take this quick survey and let us know

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have officially come to a close, and the Paralympic Games will be starting up in less than two weeks. Leading up to the Games, questions were asked about whether Tokyo would be able to host a safe and secure sporting event amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Sadly, one of the key safety measures required the Games to be held without spectators for the first time ever.

While the Tokyo Olympics were undoubtedly unlike any other in history, the pandemic wasn't the only side of the story. Japan managed to rack up its best medal count yet, and there were plenty of uplifting moments, including at the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as heartwarming displays of teamwork and courage at the events themselves.

