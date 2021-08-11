Gunma is offering travel vouchers and a car to entice residents to vaccinate

Japan’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is gaining momentum; over 30 percent of the population have had two doses so far. To make it as easy as possible to get the jab, companies are giving employees vaccination leave and Uber is even offering free rides to and from your vaccination appointments. However, vaccine hesitancy is, sadly, an issue as well – some prefectures are finding that the younger generation aren’t so keen to get their doses.

Since being able to travel abroad with a vaccination passport doesn't seem to be enticing people, Gunma prefecture is taking a different approach. NHK reports that, on August 6, Governor Ichita Yamamoto announced that the prefectural government will be running a lottery for residents in their 20s and 30s, but only for those who are fully vaccinated.

Residents of Gunma will have the chance to win travel vouchers worth ¥20,000 (there are 250 vouchers up for grabs) and ¥50,000 (there are 100 of these available). Or, for one lucky person, a Subaru XV four-by-four crossover SUV.

Anyone aged between 20 and 39 who is fully vaccinated by the end of September 2021 will be able to enter the lottery. The lottery isn’t open to entries just yet, but Gunma prefecture says it will make the process as easy as possible, with plans to let people enter via the Line messaging app.

With Gunma leading the way, perhaps we'll see more of these Covid-19 vaccination incentive campaigns in other prefectures very soon.

