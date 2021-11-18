Tokyo has a vaccination proof app offering deals and discounts to users

Fully vaxxed? You can get discounts and deals at restaurants and shops around the city with the free Tokyo Vaction App

With over 70 percent of Japan now fully vaccinated, special deals including travel discounts from Rakuten are starting to pop up to encourage people to get inoculated. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has even launched a new free app you can use to show proof of vaccination – and get exclusive deals in the process.

Known as the Tokyo Vaction App, the smartphone app displays official proof of your Covid-19 vaccination. The app is completely optional, but if you do sign up, you can show your vaccination status at shops and restaurants in Tokyo for discounts and other special deals. The app launched this month and already has over 200,000 registered vaccination records.

How to register for Tokyo Vaction App

To register, you’ll need to have the Line messaging app installed. Add the Tokyo Vaction official account as a friend, and after confirmation by the Tokyo Vaction account, you'll be able to open the app from your chat screen. This will then lead to a login page where you can link your Line account. Once logged in, select 'register your ID documents' and follow the instructions to upload photos of your ID and vaccination records. Once your details are confirmed, you'll receive a notification through Line. For now, registration on the app is all in Japanese, but you can follow these detailed step-by-step instructions (in English) with the photos here.

Where to use the app

The Tokyo Vaction App has partnered with more than 140 businesses (and growing) in the capital, including restaurants and shops, where you can receive exclusive benefits upon showing your app. We’ve sifted through the list of participating venues and these are some of the deals worth noting.

teamLab Borderless: The En Tea House inside teamLab Borderless is offering a 10 percent discount on drinks upon presenting the app.

Small Worlds Tokyo: For groups of two people or more, one person can receive free entry.

Omotesando Hills: Receive discounts at restaurants and cafés in the building and one hour of free parking on weekdays.

Roppongi Hills: Receive discounts and drinks at restaurants in the complex, one hour of free parking, and a 10 percent discount at the Mori Art Museum and Tokyo City View shops.

Toranomon Hills: Receive discounts and drinks at restaurants and cafés in the complex, plus one hour of free parking.

LaForet Harajuku: Receive discounts at various restaurants and cafés and one hour of free parking on weekdays.

Aeon Cinemas: Free popcorn upgrade upon showing the app and your movie ticket.

Bio C Bon: ¥50 discount on takeout coffee.

Toyosu Market: The first 2,000 people to present the app will receive a ¥300 coupon to use at shops and restaurants in Toyosu Market.

A full list of participating venues can be found here (in Japanese only).

For more information, check out the Tokyo Vaction official website.

