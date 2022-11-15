Take a peek behind the scenes at Nagoya Castle for this special art viewing

Some parts of Nagoya Castle are open to the public for the very first time this autumn for a special two-week event

Have you been meaning to visit Nagoya? Well, there might be a new reason to head to the city and its namesake castle this autumn. Nagoya Castle is hosting a special evening viewing for just two weeks from Friday November 25 to Thursday December 8. This viewing is a rare opportunity to explore the historical castle at night, as it's usually closed in the evening. What’s more, there will also be areas of the castle shown to the public for the very first time.

Photo: Nagoya city

The Chrysanthemum Corridor on the north side of the castle will be open to visitors for the very first time. This special area is one of the most luxurious sections of the castle grounds and features stunning gold and blue paintings on the walls.

Photo: Nagoya city

Another one of the area’s you’ll get to visit is Honmaru Palace, which is typically closed to the public. The palace was once the residence of the Owari domain's lord and also acted as the domain's government office during the Edo period (1603-1867). You'll have a chance to see the stunning art pieces decorating the palace, which look particularly beautiful at night.

Photo: Nagoya city

The viewing will also include access to the Tsugi-no-ma room, showcasing historical paintings with interesting details such as the clothing worn during the Edo period.

The castle's Ninomaru Garden will also be illuminated just for the event. The outdoor space will be lit up with the help of creative label Perimetron, who will focus on using different characteristics of light to showcase the garden in a new and exciting way.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be live performances, food spaces and reading sessions scheduled throughout the two-week event. Look forward to performances by singer-songwriter Yukawa on November 26, indie rock band Roth Bart Baron on November 27 and much more.

Photo: Nagoya city

The castle viewing is open from 9am to 7.30pm (until 8.30pm on Nov 25, 26, 27 and Dec 3, 4 and 8) and costs ¥500 per person (junior high school students and younger can enter for free). Do note that advanced registration and additional fees for the live performances are required. For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will feature Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan

Shake Shack now sells a Japan-exclusive Yuzu Kosho Chicken burger

Have a very Snoopy Christmas at Grandberry Park outlet mall in Machida

Where to get Black Friday deals in Tokyo – online and in-stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.