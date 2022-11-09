Grab the burger and the special Winter Citrusade drink at all 13 Shake Shack outlets in Japan until the end of December

New York burger chain Shake Shack opened its first outpost in Japan in Tokyo’s Gaienmae in 2015 and has since expanded to 12 other locations nationwide. While the signature ShackBurger dressed with the speciality 'Shack sauce' is always popular, Shake Shack’s seasonal offerings are also not to be missed.

Photo: Shake Shack Japan

This winter, Shake Shack is adding the Japan-exclusive Yuzu Kosho Chicken burger (¥979) to the menu, which features a karaage-inspired fried chicken thigh seasoned with garlic, ginger and soy sauce. There's also a generous helping of crunchy shredded cabbage and a dollop of yuzu kosho (a type of Japanese seasoning made with chili, yuzu citrus peel and salt) mayo.

Photo: Shake Shack Japan

In addition to the burger, Shake Shack is also offering a drink that’s limited to Japan. You can pair your burger with a Winter Citrusade, which is a lemonade mixed with mandarin puree, blood orange puree, ginger puree and lime juice for ¥605.

Both the Yuzu Kosho Chicken burger and Winter Citrusade are available at Shake Shack stores nationwide until the end of December.

Visit the Shake Shack website for more information.

