teamLab Borderless now features 25 new and updated artworks

You'll find new and exciting changes at the immersive digital art museum in Tokyo: new art, bigger exhibits and more

Digital art museum teamLab Borderless in Odaiba is known to frequently feature a fresh set of artworks to reflect the changing seasons. However, this month’s renewal will be its grandest yet as the museum is unveiling new artworks as well as a Sketch Factory on July 15.

Photo: 'Aerial Climbing over the Typhoon' teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: teamLab

The Athletics Forest will host three of the new works: ‘Aerial Climbing over the Typhoon’, ‘Balancing Stepping Stones through the Invisible World’ and ‘Hopscotch for Geniuses: Bounce on the Water’. These exhibits require a bit of agility to interact with as you hop, climb and skip through the space. At each of these works, the shapes and colours change depending on how you move through them.

Photo: 'Chromatic Light Wall - Pass Through' teamLab, 2021, Light Sculpture - Fog, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The Light Sculpture Space will get the bulk of the additional works with five new exhibits: ‘Chromatic Light Wall - Pass Through’, ‘Aurora Lights II’, ‘Nucleus of Life’, ‘Revolving Tunnel’ and ‘Polyhedron’. For the latter three works, bright white beams will create ‘light sculptures’ by simulating three dimensional objects while the other two will utilise colours to create ambiguous shapes through fog.

Photo: 'Reversible Rotation, Flying Beyond Borders - One Stroke, Cold Light' teamLab, 2019, Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The new addition at Borderless World, called ‘Reversible Rotation, Flying Beyond Borders - One Stroke, Cold Light’, is a Spatial Calligraphy work that alters the formation of flowers in a separate work called ‘Forest of Flowers and People: Lost, Immersed and Reborn’. Every time a new calligraphy character is formed, it drifts into the other artworks that surround the space.

Photo: 'Animals of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives II' teamLab, 2019, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

As for the pre-existing exhibits, some of them have been enlarged to give visitors even more space to explore. These include the ‘Animals of Flowers’, ‘Symbiotic Lives II’ and ‘Walk, Walk, Walk: Search, Deviate, Reunite’. Others, like 'Descent of the Gods' and 'Polyhedron' in the Light Sculpture Space, will get an update on July 19.

Photo: Sketch Factory teamLab

The Sketch Factory is a new feature that can be found at the ‘Sketch Aquarium: Connected World’ exhibit, where you can draw a sea creature and watch it swim into the surrounding space. The Sketch Factory, however, takes it a step further. Here you can have the drawing you made printed on a t-shirt to take home as a souvenir.

