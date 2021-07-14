teamLab Borderless takes Guinness World Record for the world’s most visited museum

Since its opening in the summer of 2018, teamLab Borderless in Odaiba, Tokyo has received millions of visitors from over 160 countries and regions. With its mesmerising interactive art installations, it’s no mystery as to why the museum is high up on the list of places to see for tourists and locals alike.

Within its first year of opening, teamLab Borderless was easily one of the most visited attractions in Japan. However, a newly awarded certificate from Guinness World Records officially makes it the most visited museum dedicated to a single group or artist in the world.

Photo: teamLab

This achievement was awarded based on the number of people visiting the museum between January 1 and December 31 2019. With a record total of 2,198,284 visitors, teamLab Borderless surpassed the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, which recorded 2,134,778 visitors in the same year, as well as Barcelona’s Picasso Museum with 1,072,887 visitors.

teamLab, 2021, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi (Photo: Kisa Toyoshima) One of the new exhibits at teamLab Planets

It’s an impressive feat, but the art collective has no intention of slowing down. In addition to the new Garden Area exhibits unveiled at teamLab Planets earlier this month, a new set of artworks will be unveiled on July 15 at the teamLab Borderless museum following a massive renovation.

As a preventative measure against Covid-19, teamLab Borderless is currently limiting the number of visitors. In addition, all surfaces inside the museum are sanitised regularly. As is typical of coronavirus protocols, temperatures will be checked on entry while staff and visitors are required to disinfect their hands and wear a mask. Be sure to exercise caution when planning your visit.

