teamLab is taking over Kairakuen Garden in Ibaraki until end-March 2022

Ibaraki prefecture’s Kairakuen Garden March 29. is considered to be one of Japan’s most scenic spaces, with a history that stretches back to 1842. Filled with roughly 3,000 plum trees of 100 different varieties, the garden flourishes between February and March, when plum blossoms are in full bloom. After a successful run in 2021 with installations highlighting the garden's peak season, art collective teamLab has returned to Ibaraki this year with a special event set to run until

Photo: ©teamLab

For this exhibition, teamLab has transformed the garden into an interactive art space that constantly shifts and changes according to the number of people passing through. To ensure there’s no damage to the plants or buildings, the installations feature light as a medium. As an after-dark event, the exhibition runs from 6pm to 8.30pm daily, with last admissions at 8pm.

Photo: ©teamLab

The exhibition takes place in conjunction with the annual Mito Plum Blossom Festival, one of eastern Japan’s biggest events. Garden visitors can picnic beneath the many varieties of plum blossoms and take part in the festival’s events and workshops. Visitors who enter the park before 5pm must re-enter in order to see the teamLab installations from 6pm.

Photo: ©teamLab

Based on the photos and videos we've seen, this outdoor teamLab exhibition is a stunner. Here's a sneak peek at the after-dark spectacle:

General admission for the teamLab exhibition is ¥1,800 for adults, ¥800 for students 18 years old or younger, and free for children under 13 years old. You can now book your tickets online.

To learn more about the upcoming exhibition, you can visit the designated page on teamLab's official website.

