This cute Tokyo Station kiosk sells Japan-exclusive Disney treats

This snack store located inside the ticket gates at JR Tokyo Station is run by Tokyo Banana, known for its delicious little sponge cakes filled with banana cream.

Photo: ©Disney

The popular cake brand teamed up with Disney in November 2019 to open the first-ever Disney Sweets Collection by Tokyo Banana shop, selling special snacks and merchandise you can’t find anywhere else.

Photo: ©Disney

Here, you will find the brand’s famous banana-shaped cakes with an adorable Disney design. Unlike its classic banana-cream-filled cakes, the Disney version features a chocolate banana filling inside a chocolate sponge cake. There are five different designs, featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse motifs.

Photo: ©Disney

Each box of Disney-themed chocolate banana cakes includes two adorable Disney postcards. Since you won’t know which of the eight different designs are included in the box, you’ll have to buy a few to collect them all. One box contains eight treats and costs ¥1,300.

Photo: ©Disney

Another staple are these biscuit pancakes in the shape of a Tokyo Banana cake and Mickey’s head.

Photo: ©Disney

While the Tokyo Banana version features a banana choc-chip cream filling, the Mickey one comes with caramel-flavoured biscuits and caramel cream with chopped roasted almonds. A box of four costs ¥1,080 and a box of six costs ¥1,280.

Photo: ©Disney

Disney Sweets Collection by Tokyo Banana is also popular for its langue de chat cookies with a piece of banana-milkshake-flavoured chocolate sandwiched in between them.

Photo: ©Disney

The store’s latest batch of cookies features two new box designs with classic Disney motifs. One box has Mickey and friends, while the other boasts a cute love heart illustration with just Minnie and Mickey.

There are three different designs imprinted on the cookies themselves, two Mickey Mouse motifs and one of Minnie Mouse.

Photo: ©Disney

Each box includes 12 cookies and costs ¥1,080. The boxes go on sale on March 9.

Photo: ©Disney

There’s also a limited edition set that includes adorable Minnie and Mickey souvenir plates. One box comes with two plates, each measuring 9cm in diameter, and costs ¥2,500. There are four different plate designs, so you’ll have to buy two boxes if you want to collect the whole set.

You won’t have to make the trek to Tokyo Station to get the special boxes – they’re only available online and you can purchase them here.

Disney Sweets Collection by Tokyo Banana changes special packaging designs regularly, so make sure to check the store’s official website (in Japanese only) for the latest updates.

