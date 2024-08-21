Subscribe
Temperatures in Japan to remain high through September and October

Looks like summer is extended this year, as high temperatures are predicted for September and October across Japan

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Associate Editor, Time Out Tokyo
Photo: Guillermo Pérez/Unsplash
Although we are now nearing the end of August, it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer before we can enjoy the cool autumn weather. As reported by Japan Today, the Japan Meteorological Agency recently released its three-month forecast for autumn, which predicts that temperatures will still run high in September and October across the country. 

The forecast states that some areas of Japan might even experience temperatures as high as 35 degrees Celsius during the first half of September. Additionally, it’s also likely that October's thermometer will remain over 30 degrees Celsius, too.

So when can we expect autumn? According to the report, autumn-like weather is expected to arrive only in November, with temperatures still forecast to be normal or higher than usual in northern and eastern Japan. Western Japan and Okinawa are expected to see normal temps once autumn comes around.

In the meantime, if you’re looking to stay cool, check out these top indoor activities in Tokyo. These nifty Japanese products will also help you beat the heat. Be sure to stay safe – check these websites for heat stroke warnings in Tokyo.

