The Edo-Tokyo Museum in Ryogoku is closing for three years from April 2022

The Edo-Tokyo Museum in the city’s Ryogoku neighbourhood is a popular place to learn about Tokyo’s vast history from the early Edo period (1603-1868) up to the present day.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Edo-Tokyo Museum

The museum is especially known for its large-scale reconstruction of the original wooden Nihonbashi bridge and a replica kabuki theatre. Interactive displays show how life in the city has changed over the past centuries.

Now, it’s the museum itself that’s in for some changes. The venue opened in 1993 and, with nearly three decades in business, it’s long overdue for a renovation. According to the Edo-Tokyo Museum’s official website, the temporary closure will start from April 1 2022 and last until sometime in 2025 or early 2026. During that three-year period, there will be an extensive renovation of the entire facility, including displays, equipment, devices and more.

However, there is no need to be sad. You still have time to visit the museum before it closes. And while it’s being renovated, you can get a taste of Tokyo’s past at the museum’s sister site in Koganei. At the Edo-Tokyo Open-Air Architectural Museum, you can explore a number of different historical buildings, such as private residences, old shops and even a sento (public bath). Note that the outdoor museum is temporarily closed due to the current spike in Covid-19 cases in Tokyo. For more information, see here.

