The Keith Haring museum in Yamanashi is hosting a retrospective for its 15th anniversary

In 2007, the world’s first museum dedicated to American artist and activist Keith Haring opened in Yamanashi. Officially called the Nakamura Keith Haring Collection, the art at this museum is primarily composed of curator Kazuo Nakamura’s private collection, which features roughly 300 of Keith Haring’s works alongside over 500 pieces of photographs, videos and memorabilia related to the artist.

Photo: 'Radiant Baby' from Icon Series (1990), ©Keith Haring Foundation

To celebrate 15 years since its founding, the museum is hosting a year-long exhibition titled ‘Chaos and Hope’. The event is a retrospective of the museum’s inaugural exhibition, which focused on Keith Haring’s electrifying yet tumultuous surroundings during his time as an artist in New York City.

Photo: Untitled (1988), ©Keith Haring Foundation

This exhibition, which is set for May 14 2022 until May 7 2023, will showcase 150 pieces from the permanent collection, including the latest acquisition of an untitled piece from 1984. Haring, whose vibrant drawings and graphic art pieces were created when panic over the Aids epidemic was at an all-time high, is honoured for his radical ability to create art that radiated love and hope during one of the darkest periods in modern American history. Though he died from Aids-related complications at the early age of 31, his legacy as an artist and LGBTQ+ activist is as strong as ever.

Photo: Untitled (Subway Drawings ), ©Keith Haring Foundation

Now, as the world tries to steady itself from the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic, this exhibition of Haring’s fiercely inspirited pop art is a rally to unite and fight together for better days ahead.

