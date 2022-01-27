The largest Muji store in the world is opening in Hiroshima this April

One of the most beloved home and lifestyle brands in the world, Muji has been on a roll in recent years. There’s the first Muji hotel in Japan, set inside the gigantic Ginza flagship store. And just recently, Muji opened an interesting new concept store called the Muji Kitchen in Ikebukuro.

If you think the Muji shops in Tokyo are big, wait until you see the new one opening in Hiroshima. Occupying a whopping 6,100sqm over two floors, this new venue will officially be the largest Muji store in the world. You can expect approximately 7,500 kinds of items, including the brand's signature minimalist homeware, furnishings, food and skincare.

The new outpost, slated to open later this April, is part of the massive renovation the Alpark shopping centre is undertaking. The new Muji will be housed in Alpark's renewed west wing. It’s just one of 20 new stores to open in the shopping centre.

You'll find Muji Alpark at 1-10-113 Inokuchimyojin, Hiroshima. No exact opening date has been announced, but you can check for updates on Alpark’s website.

