Cheaper than therapy: unload all your complaints to the bartender at Bar Sakura in Nonbei Yokocho for ¥1,500

Penny for your thoughts? At this new bar in Shibuya’s Nonbei Yokocho, you can pay to have someone listen to your pettiest complaints for a few hours. Whether you want to grumble about the current political climate or moan about work and your boss/colleague, the bartender at Bar Sakura will listen patiently and without judgement to whatever you need to get off your chest.

Photo: Yoshinoya HD

Rest assured you won’t be prodded to find a solution for your problems as you would if you were talking to a friend or a family member. This is a safe space to vent about anything, ranging from petty first world problems to outrageous injustices.

Plans start at ¥1,500 for a two-hour session. However, if that’s not enough time to rant and rave about all the things you have to put up with, you can extend your session for an extra ¥500 per hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 愚痴聞きBAR 咲楽 (@sakura_231_)

The fees don’t include food or drinks, though. So you’re free to bring your own snacks and beverages to the bar, as the menu here is rather limited and a 500ml bottle of water costs ¥500. But hey, that’s still less than what you would pay a therapist.

