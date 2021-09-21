This Tokyo museum has a play area made entirely out of bubble wrap

You can now visit the interactive kids’ playground at Tachikawa's Play Museum and Park

Tachikawa’s Play Museum, which opened just last year, is known for its interactive art exhibitions and play zones that are set up for kids to run around in. It makes for a great family outing without leaving Tokyo.

Photo: Let's Play! Puti Puti

The latest installation to take over the museum’s play space is Let's Play! Puti Puti, which sees the entire play area covered in sheets of poppable bubble wrap. ‘Puti puti’ is pronounced puchi puchi in Japanese, and is an onomatopoeia for the popping sound you hear when squeezing bubble wrap.

Photo: Let's Play! Puti Puti

The project was supervised by fashion designer and Musashino University lecturer Kosuke Tsumura, who had student volunteers help arrange the bubble wrap in a variety of different ways to help stimulate creativity.

Photo: Let's Play! Puti Puti

Around the space, you'll find bubble wrap sheets rolled up into different shapes, from cylindrical punch bags and coils on the ground to sheets draped down from the ceiling like tents and even bubble wrap fashioned into little swings.

Children up to 12 years old are encouraged to pop, squish and roll around on the bubble wrap to their heart’s content. There’s even a special smaller zone just for younger kids up to three years old.

The bubble wrap playground will be available until March 2022. It's free to use, but you'll need to buy a ticket to enter the museum's play park area (adults from ¥900, children from ¥1,200). For more information on the Play Museum, visit the website.



