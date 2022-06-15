The rare blooming century plant at Hamarikyu Gardens is now flowering

[title]
Agave americana, more commonly known as century plant, is a type of succulent that blooms only once in its lifetime. Century plants in Japan can reach 50 years in age and it only flowers towards the end of its life cycle. Unfortunately, the plant withers shortly after.
You can now witness this very rare spectacle at Tokyo’s Hamarikyu Gardens. The flower stalk of one of the park’s century plants has been growing – around 10 centimetres per day – since mid-May. As of June 13, the stalk has reached four metres in height, but it can still grow up to nine metres tall. Flower buds were spotted at the beginning of this week, so it won’t take that much longer until we can enjoy the plant’s yellow blooms.
You can find the century plant close to Hamarikyu Gardens’ Otemon main gate. It’s in the intersection of the Peony Garden, Flower Garden and Uchibori Square. Click here for an English version of the map.
It’s been ten years since the last century plant bloomed at Hamarikyu Gardens. In 2012, the succulent’s flowers appeared at the end of July for about a month.
If you can’t make it to the park in person, follow Hamarikyu Gardens’ Twitter account for the century plant’s blooming updates.
