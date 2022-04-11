The world's largest conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens near Skytree in Oshiage

The latest Kura Sushi outlet seats up to 277 people and offers games for you to win capsule toys

Tokyo is home to some of the most esteemed sushi restaurants in the world, but nothing beats a cheap and cheerful conveyor belt sushi outlet that offers plates of nigiri and maki rolls from as low as ¥110. Popular sushi chain Kura Sushi is known for its quick and efficient service as well as its fun and playful dining experience. The chain is currently present at hundreds of locations nationwide, plus several international outposts in Taiwan and the US. Now it’s opened a new outlet in front of Oshiage Station, and Kura Sushi claims it is the world’s biggest conveyor belt sushi restaurant.

Photo: Kura Sushi

This two-storey restaurant has 47 booths and 33 counter seats, which can accommodate up to 277 people in total.

Photo: Kura Sushi

The space is also decked out in ukiyo-e-style illustrations and colourful lanterns just like the chain’s Harajuku outlet.

Photo: Kura Sushi

Not only can you feast on cheap sushi, you can even play with the restaurant’s newest games and attractions. The Bikkura Pon capsule toy machine, which is usually installed next to each table, is now made bigger and better with cool digital effects. For every five dish you eat, you have a chance to win not only one but two capsule toys filled with exclusive character keychains or figurines.

Photo: Kura Sushi

There’s also Bikkura Gyo, a digital shooting game on the second floor, where you can win even more capsule toys.

Visit Kura Sushi’s website for more information about the new Oshiage mega outlet.

More news

Tokyo is getting a Winnie the Pooh pop-up café in Shinjuku

What we know so far about the new Harry Potter attraction in Tokyo, opening in 2023

Chiyoda district around Hibiya Park will undergo regeneration

The popular Zushi Beach Film Festival is back for the Golden Week holidays

Guide to Kyotographie 2022: featured photographers, exhibitions, tickets and more

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.