There’s a new super-spicy habanero Famichiki fried chicken

Convenience stores are an essential part of life in Japan, as they offer an infinite selection of snacks, drinks and hot meals 24/7. Each konbini chain is known for a signature food item that’s available year-round, and FamilyMart is rightfully famous for its fried chicken. Lovingly known as Famichiki, the golden, crispy piece of boneless fried chicken comes in two regular flavours – standard and spicy. This summer, however, there is a new flavour and it’s HOT.

The all-new Habanero Hot Famichiki is far spicier than the regular spicy version. It’s selling now at FamilyMart outlets nationwide for ¥198 apiece. While you’re at it, try the Crispy Chicken (¥160) as well since it’s also available in the new habanero flavour. Just make sure to have an ice-cold drink in hand.

Visit the FamilyMart website for more information.

