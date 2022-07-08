Tokyo
Famichiki habanero
Photo: FamilyMart

There’s a new super-spicy habanero Famichiki fried chicken

The beloved FamilyMart staple has a new summer flavour and it’s hot, hot, hot

Youka Nagase
Youka Nagase
Convenience stores are an essential part of life in Japan, as they offer an infinite selection of snacks, drinks and hot meals 24/7. Each konbini chain is known for a signature food item that’s available year-round, and FamilyMart is rightfully famous for its fried chicken. Lovingly known as Famichiki, the golden, crispy piece of boneless fried chicken comes in two regular flavours – standard and spicy. This summer, however, there is a new flavour and it’s HOT.

The all-new Habanero Hot Famichiki is far spicier than the regular spicy version. It’s selling now at FamilyMart outlets nationwide for ¥198 apiece. While you’re at it, try the Crispy Chicken (¥160) as well since it’s also available in the new habanero flavour. Just make sure to have an ice-cold drink in hand. 

Visit the FamilyMart website for more information.

