You can now enter Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea at a discount in the late afternoon

The new tickets give you park access from 5pm on weekdays and 3pm on weekends

Disney fans rejoice! Summer is here and aside from the half-price promotion for kids, Tokyo Disney Resort now also offers two new discounted tickets for everyone – yes, even adults. With these new passports, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland or DisneySea at a reduced price from late afternoon.

The Weeknight Passport costs ¥4,500-¥5,400 for both adults and kids, depending on the season. It grants park entry from 5pm between Monday and Friday.

The Early Evening Passport, on the other hand, costs between ¥6,500 and ¥7,400 (children aged 12-17 ¥5,300-¥6,200, children aged 4-11 ¥3,800-¥4,400), depending on the season. With this, you can enter the park of your choice from 3pm on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

Currently, both Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea close at 9pm daily, which gives you four hours to enjoy either park on weekdays and six hours on weekends and holidays.

The new discounted passports go on sale today July 5 at 2pm on Tokyo Disney Resort’s booking website.

