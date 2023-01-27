There's now a decadent Godiva shokupan for Valentine's Day

The chocolate maker has teamed up with Japanese bakery Nogami to make this special shokupan bread

Godiva has given us many collaborative sweet treats over the years including luxurious chocolate milkshakes and desserts at convenience stores and chain restaurants. Now the chocolate maker has its very first shokupan (Japanese milk bread), just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Photo: Nogami Holdings

To bring us this decadent treat, Godiva has teamed up with shokupan speciality store Nogami, which makes freshly-baked loaves of bread daily. Nogami says the secret to its fluffy bread is the mixture of a unique flour blend, which is then baked at a fixed temperature and cooled to give the shokupan its signature crisp outer crust.

Photo: Nogami Holdings

While Nogami's shokupan usually only comes in one flavour, you can now get this indulgent Godiva chocolate version from February 1 to 14. A generous amount of Belgian couverture chocolate is kneaded into the dough, so you’ll get an aromatic cacao flavour in every bite.

A half-size block of the Godiva x Nogami loaf goes for ¥1,620 and will be available at Nogami stores nationwide. Visit the Nogami website for more information.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Kyoto and Sapporo ranked among the top 25 destinations in the world for 2023

You could win two seats at Noma Kyoto if you can identify a mystery ingredient

Bear-shaped KitKat is now available in Japan for Valentine's Day

There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo

You can now get a bacon milkshake at Domino’s Japan

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.